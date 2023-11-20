50/50 Thursdays
Overturned log truck causing traffic in Leesville on Hwy 171

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - An overturned log truck is causing heavy traffic near the northern traffic circle on Hwy 171 in Leesville this morning, according to the Leesville Fire Department.

Traffic is still moving in the area but is slow.

Authorities are working on clearing up the accident and advise motorists to take an alternate route if possible.

Overturned log truck causing traffic in Leesville on Hwy 171
Overturned log truck causing traffic in Leesville on Hwy 171(Leesville Fire Department)

