New election to be held for Cameron race that ended in tie

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The race for Cameron Parish District 4 police juror ended in a tie in Saturday’s election, with both candidates receiving exactly the same number of votes. The Secretary of State’s Office said a new general election will be held to decide the winner, if a recount of the votes shows the same results.

Mark Daigle and Earnestine “Tina” Horn each received 178 votes in Saturday’s race, and Clerk of Court Susan Racca said the candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to request a recount.

Joel Watson with the Secretary of State’s Office said should any recount still end in a tie or if the race not be recounted, a special election will officially be held Dec. 16 to decide the winner.

