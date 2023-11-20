LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and Mayor Nic Hunter are once again issuing the #ShopLocalLC Challenge for the holiday shopping season.

The challenge encourages shoppers to shop local and post a picture on social media with the hashtag.

“We first issued this challenge in 2020 as a fun way to help bolster our small business community in the midst of very difficult times,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “Although we have come leaps and bounds since then, our small, locally-owned business community still needs our support. These businesses make up the economic backbone of our community and give our City its unique character and distinctiveness.”

Lake Charles issues #ShopLocalLC challenge for holiday season (City of Lake Charles)

