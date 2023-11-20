50/50 Thursdays
Lake Arthur man arrested, accused of possessing stolen firearm

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm after deputies responded to a complaint of trespassing and located the man and two others camping on someone else’s property.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, deputies dispatched to 1990 Piney Woods Lane where they found three people camping on the property, according to Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The landowner asked the individuals to leave and declined to press charges.

During the investigation, deputies noticed the three individuals had guns on them, and records revealed one of the guns was reported stolen from a resident of Roanoke in 2020, according to the sheriff’s office. The weapon was seized, and the man in possession of the gun, Kolby Reece Ardoin, 21, of Lake Arthur, was arrested.

The stolen weapon allegedly seized from Kolby Reece Ardoin, 21, of Lake Arthur
The stolen weapon allegedly seized from Kolby Reece Ardoin, 21, of Lake Arthur(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

