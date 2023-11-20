Jeff Davis Sheriff-Elect Kyle Miers talks about what’s next

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Following the results, Jeff Davis Sheriff-Elect Kyle Miers tells 7NEWS he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I am ready for the next chapter, you know, the page has turned, the anticipation is over, let’s roll up the sleeves and get to work,” Miers said.

He says the first thing he wants to take care of when he gets into office will be to ensure parish residents are fully aware of the assistance that is provided to them for hurricane season.

“Within the first 90 days I want to make sure we have a team in place where we can start getting a good transition into the next stage and the next chapter for Jeff Davis Parish,” Miers said.

Miers says he’s received hundreds of texts and calls from community members welcoming him into the new role.

“The response has been amazing. I have been overwhelmed with prayer, so many people have reached out to me just sending prayers. I wanna talk to the people that want to talk to me so it’s not that I am brushing you off. Just understand I have so much coming in at one time and I am trying my best. I will get back with you if I don’t reach back,” Miers said.

He explains there are already some programs in place implemented by the current administration that he plans on keeping, however there are many of his own initiatives he wants to push forward.

“As far as the programs that I wanna do away with? As of now, honestly, none. The biggest thing, I wanna come into office and I realize I work for the people, and so if the programs benefit the community I want to keep them.” Miers said.

Miers tells us he plans on being involved with the youth of Jeff Davis Parish by bringing forth programs like the Junior Deputy Program partnering with schools around the parish to help keep juvenile crime at bay.

“Bullying is a big issue, but I am the type of person that just doesn’t present a program and does a presentation then walks away. I’m active because at the end of the day, the kids that are being bullied need to know they have a friend,” Miers said.

Along with that, he says he wants to address negative influences older juveniles and adults have on the younger generations.

Miers will officially take office on July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.