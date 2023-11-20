Jackson Street to be closed at its intersection with Ryan Street

50/50 Thursdays
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beginning Monday, Nov. 27, the east and westbound lanes of Jackson Street, at its intersection with Ryan Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

This closure is to allow contractors to complete the installation of a 24-inch water main.

The road is expected to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 7, weather permitting.

