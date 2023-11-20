Internationally-acclaimed artist brings new exhibit to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new exhibition titled “Everyone’s Name is I,” by artist sørenVANDEGAARD will open at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center in Lake Charles on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The New Orleans-born artist sørenVANDEGAARD who now lives in the Netherlands has been shaping the art world for over 35 years with a distinctive technique involving colored paper and polyurethane. “Everyone’s Name is I” was created in New York City and reimagines works from Venetian Renaissance. The collection is comprised of 19 works on canvas and one work on wood panel.

(Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center)

There will be an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 30 that is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition will be on view through Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

