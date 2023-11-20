First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible Monday afternoon with a cold front moving through.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, bringing a decent chance of rain and a slight risk for severe weather.

Southerly winds have been bringing the humidity levels up overnight along with an increase in cloud cover. Showers forming west of our area will become scattered through the morning and then a broken line of thunderstorms will likely move through Southwest Louisiana Monday afternoon into the evening hours, driven by southerly winds becoming stronger in the evening. The need for rain gear will increase the further north you go, along with the potential for severe weather. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most, but local amounts as high as 1-2 inches are possible with stronger storms.

Temperatures should still manage to get into the 70′s for the afternoon, but with gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms, and the possibility of severe weather, it will not be a good day for outdoor activities.

Scattered showers will turn into a broken line of thunderstorms for the late afternoon into the evening (KPLC)

There is a low to moderate risk of storms becoming strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat area-wide. Conditions have become slightly more favorable for an isolated tornado especially north and northeast of our area with single storms, and that includes the potential for some large hail. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts including our KPLC First Alert Forecast app, which can be downloaded here: www.kplctv.com/apps

Severe weather outlook (KPLC)

Past tonight, the weather looks to calm down fairly quickly, with partly cloudy skies remaining in place Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will drop quickly as well and look unlikely both days. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s as some colder air moves in behind the front.

A cold front starts us off but weather quickly calms down into the rest of the week. (KPLC)

As for the holidays, an upper level low will move over our area on Thanksgiving Day and will likely become a gulf low. Best chance of rain will be near the coast and offshore, but it will still be enough to bring a low chance for some scattered showers further inland.

Rain chances see a slight bump for Thursday but otherwise stay calm (KPLC)

Friday is looking drier though, and temperatures will be near seasonable levels with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.