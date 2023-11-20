50/50 Thursdays
Family offers update on hit-and-run victim

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The man who was hit by a car outside of Cowboys in Lake Charles Sunday morning remains in the ICU, but his condition is improving, according to the victim’s sister as of 10 a.m. on Monday.

Hayden Wayne Ardoin, 22, was crossing the street with a friend at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle, his family said. They say the vehicle drove off shortly after.

The victim’s sister Tash Montgomery said Ardoin has three fractured ribs, a bruised colon and a partially collapsed lung, but he is improving and has a strong pulse.

Family members of man hit by car outside Cowboys want answers
