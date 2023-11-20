Calcasieu authorities searching for men suspected of depositing forged checks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say deposited forged checks at several banks in Calcasieu Parish.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a report of forgery on July 18 and connected it to other incidents in the area, spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The DeQuincy Police Department investigated one of the incidents and found the suspects’ vehicle, Vincent said. Officers chased the car into Texas but eventually stopped the pursuit due to unsafe conditions.

CPSO detectives have not been able to identify the suspects seen in the image below. Anyone who can help identify them or the car is asked to call detectives at 337-491-3605.

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.