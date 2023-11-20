Black Friday in-store shopping hours released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stores are getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year—Black Friday.

Most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many of them will re-open early the next morning for shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday sales.

Black Friday stores hours are listed below:

STORE THANKSGIVING DAY STORE HOURS BLACK FRIDAY STORE HOURS Walmart Closed 6 a.m. Best Buy Closed 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Target Closed 6 a.m. Kohl’s Closed 5 a.m. Lowe’s Closed 6 a.m. Sam’s Club Closed Regular store hours JC Penney Closed 5 a.m. Macy’s Closed 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. Game Stop Closed 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Home Depot Closed 6 a.m. Costco Closed 9 a.m. Joann Closed 6 a.m. Belk Closed 7 a.m. Tractor Supply Closed 6 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods Closed 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. Dollar General 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. 7 a.m. Michael’s Closed 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Academy Closed 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. Five Below Closed 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Family Dollar 8 a.m. 8 a.m. Walgreens Regular store hours Regular store hours Nordstrom Closed 9 a.m. Bass Pro Shop / Cabela’s 8 a.m. 5 a.m. Big Lots 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. 6 a.m. Petsmart Closed 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Build-A-Bear Closed 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. Conn’s Home Plus Closed 7 a.m. - Midnight Pep Boys Store hours vary by location 8 a.m. World Market Closed 7 a.m. Ashley Closed 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Barnes and Noble Closed 8 a.m. Old Navy Closed Midnight - 11 p.m. Petco Closed 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Office Depot / Office Max Closed 9 a.m. Ulta Closed 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Harbor Freight Closed 7 a.m. Dillard’s Closed 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The full list of Black Friday 2023 store hours and online sales can be found here.

