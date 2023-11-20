50/50 Thursdays
Black Friday in-store shopping hours released

Black Friday
Black Friday(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stores are getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year—Black Friday.

Most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many of them will re-open early the next morning for shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday sales.

Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags.
Black Friday shopping

Black Friday stores hours are listed below:

STORETHANKSGIVING DAY STORE HOURSBLACK FRIDAY STORE HOURS
WalmartClosed6 a.m.
Best BuyClosed6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
TargetClosed6 a.m.
Kohl’sClosed5 a.m.
Lowe’sClosed6 a.m.
Sam’s ClubClosedRegular store hours
JC PenneyClosed5 a.m.
Macy’sClosed6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Game StopClosed7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Home DepotClosed6 a.m.
CostcoClosed9 a.m.
JoannClosed6 a.m.
BelkClosed7 a.m.
Tractor SupplyClosed6 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting GoodsClosed5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Dollar General7 a.m. - 10 p.m.7 a.m.
Michael’sClosed7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
AcademyClosed5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Five BelowClosed8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Family Dollar8 a.m.8 a.m.
WalgreensRegular store hoursRegular store hours
NordstromClosed9 a.m.
Bass Pro Shop / Cabela’s8 a.m.5 a.m.
Big Lots7 a.m. - 9 p.m.6 a.m.
PetsmartClosed7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Build-A-BearClosed6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Conn’s Home PlusClosed7 a.m. - Midnight
Pep BoysStore hours vary by location8 a.m.
World MarketClosed7 a.m.
AshleyClosed7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Barnes and NobleClosed8 a.m.
Old NavyClosedMidnight - 11 p.m.
PetcoClosed8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Office Depot / Office MaxClosed9 a.m.
UltaClosed6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Harbor FreightClosed7 a.m.
Dillard’sClosed9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The full list of Black Friday 2023 store hours and online sales can be found here.

