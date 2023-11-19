VERNON PARISH: Ward 8 elects new constable

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Vernon Parish voters elected a new Ward 8 constable and decided on five tax propositions and a bond proposition in Saturday’s general election.

Ward 8 Constable Justice of the Peace

Brian Herrington (R) was elected Ward 8 constable, defeating Danny James (R).

Herrington received 56% of the ballot (189 votes) to James’ 44% (146 votes).

Herrington and James were in a runoff after no one garnered enough votes to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary. They both received 23% of the ballot in the primary, each with 149 votes.

Herrington will succeed incumbent Ronald Hagan, who did not make the runoff. Hagan received 20% of the ballot (127 votes) in the primary.

Road District 3 Prop 1

Voters passed the first 10-year tax continuation for roads and bridges in District 3. 65% of voters (262) voted YES, while 35% (141) voted NO.

Proposition text: Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy an 11.89 mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $255,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District 3 Prop 2

Voters passed the second 10-year tax continuation for roads and bridges in District 3. 64% of voters (255) voted YES, while 36% (143) voted NO.

Proposition text: Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a 4.77 mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $102,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District 7 Prop 1

Voters passed the first 10-year tax renewal for roads and bridges in District 7. 56% of voters (313) voted YES, while 44% (250) voted NO.

Proposition text: Shall Road District No. Seven, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a 7.38 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $150,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District 7 Prop 2

Voters passed the second 10-year tax renewal for roads and bridges in District 7. 54% of voters (303) voted YES, while 46% (260) voted NO.

Proposition text: Shall Road District No. Seven, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a 2.95 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $60,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District 8 Prop

Voters passed a 10-year tax continuation for roads and bridges in District 8. 56% of voters (199) voted YES, while 44% (155) voted NO.

Proposition text: Shall Road District No. Eight, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a 19.05 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $60,281 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, to be used as follows: 1. 2/3 for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, and 2. 1/3 for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a .43 mills increase over the 18.62 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held on December 6, 2014?

Ward 7 School District Proposition

Voters passed a bond proposition for the Ward 7 school district. 54% of voters (303) voted YES, while 46% (259) voted NO.

Proposition text: Shall Ward Seven Wardwide School District of Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $7,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 15 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 10.17 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

BESE District 4 covers Allen and Vernon parishes.

Stacey Melerine won the runoff election and will replace her husband Michael Melerine, who ran for state representative in the Shreveport area and won after serving one term on the board.

To reach the runoff, Stacey Melerine received 47 percent of the ballot (55,297 votes), and Emma Shepard received 30 percent (35,850 votes).

Melerine is an attorney from the Shreveport area.

Shepard is a retired teacher from the Shreveport area.

BESE District 4

(Allen, Vernon)

Stacey Melerine (R): 62% (56,660 votes)



Emma Shepard (D): 38% (34,356 votes)

