Transformer catches fire at Cleco Power Station in Leesville

Fire at Cleco power station in Leesville
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Leesville Fire Department was dispatched to a transformer that caught fire inside the Cleco Power Station on Entrance Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene early Saturday morning along with representatives from Cleco.

After power was secured, firefighters extinguished the blaze. The Leesville FIre Department says power was restored quickly.

