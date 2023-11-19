Transformer catches fire at Cleco Power Station in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Leesville Fire Department was dispatched to a transformer that caught fire inside the Cleco Power Station on Entrance Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene early Saturday morning along with representatives from Cleco.

After power was secured, firefighters extinguished the blaze. The Leesville FIre Department says power was restored quickly.

