SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2023.

Carl Gene Earnest, 34, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Ronald Wayne Richard, 40, Sulphur: Obscenity; peeping tom.

Trelious Oneal Sowells, 20, Lafayette: Simple burglary; resisting an officer.

Jataiveon, Jykel Clay, 21, New Iberia: Simple burglary; resisting an officer; illegally possessing stolen firearms.

Logan Jadon Dural, 20, Lafayette: Simple burglary; illegally possessing stolen firearms.

Theo Allen, 66, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Scotty Wayne Tharp, 39, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; possession of a Schedule II drug; three counts of contempt of court.

Kurt Magee Kuhlow, 50, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Henry William, 66, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jeff Thomas, 45, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

