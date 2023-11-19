Republican wave in Louisiana election brings first female Attorney General and Secretary of State

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Nov. 18, the Republican Party won all three statewide offices in Louisiana.

This election marked a historic moment for Louisiana, as it will see the state’s first female attorney general and the first woman elected secretary of state.

In the attorney general race, Republican Liz Baker Murrill defeated Democrat Lindsey Cheek. Currently serving as solicitor general, Murrill will succeed her boss, Jeff Landry, the new governor. Known for her conservative stance, Murrill was a significant player in a lawsuit against President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

For the secretary of state position, Republican Nancy Landry won against Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

Landry, a former state representative and an assistant in the outgoing Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office, will be the first elected female secretary of state in Louisiana. A woman previously held the position, Alice Lee Grosjean, who was appointed in 1930.

Additionally, Republican John Fleming defeated Democrat Dustin Granger for the Louisiana Treasurer role. Fleming, a former congressman and member of the Trump Administration, will assume office in January.

Local elections also saw significant results. Louis Pomes (R) won the Parish President position in St. Bernard Parish. St. James Parish elected Claude J. Louis, Jr. (D) as their Sheriff, and in Tangipahoa Parish, Gerald D. Sticker (R) won the Sheriff’s race.

Terrebonne Parish elected Jason Bergeron (R) as its parish president, while in Washington Parish, Jason Smith (R) won the Sheriff’s election and Ryan Seal (R) became the parish president.

SEE FULL ELECTION RESULTS HERE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.