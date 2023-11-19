50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Organizations partner to bring Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of volunteers from Phillips 66 and the Calcasieu Council on Aging delivered Thanksgiving meals right to the doors of over one hundred seniors in the Lake Area.

The residents are all on the meals for wheels waiting list.

Each volunteer family received a list of at least six residents within the same zip code to make their deliveries to.

“Every year as I gather volunteers, as I kind of promote it throughout our company, you know just seeing folks taking the time and bringing a little joy, bringing a little gratitude and really, love to those in our community who need it most, it obviously just really warms my heart,” Phillips 66 representative Elizabeth Eustis said.

7NEWS followed the Nelson family who has been dedicating their time each year for the past four years. They say their favorite part is being able to hear the stories of the seniors they meet.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Kyle Miers unseats Ivy Woods in race for Jeff Davis sheriff
Mardi Gras krewes host toy drive in memory of Buddy Russ
Mardi Gras krewes host toy drive in memory of Buddy Russ
Mixed clouds and sunshine will keep temperatures comfortable
First Alert Forecast: A cool start for Sunday, rain coming in early next week
Nov. 18 Election Results
CAMERON PARISH: Nov. 18 election results