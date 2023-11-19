Organizations partner to bring Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of volunteers from Phillips 66 and the Calcasieu Council on Aging delivered Thanksgiving meals right to the doors of over one hundred seniors in the Lake Area.

The residents are all on the meals for wheels waiting list.

Each volunteer family received a list of at least six residents within the same zip code to make their deliveries to.

“Every year as I gather volunteers, as I kind of promote it throughout our company, you know just seeing folks taking the time and bringing a little joy, bringing a little gratitude and really, love to those in our community who need it most, it obviously just really warms my heart,” Phillips 66 representative Elizabeth Eustis said.

7NEWS followed the Nelson family who has been dedicating their time each year for the past four years. They say their favorite part is being able to hear the stories of the seniors they meet.

