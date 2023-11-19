One juvenile taken into custody after shooting at Acadiana High

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at Acadiana High School during a football game Friday night.

While Acadiana was taking on Carencro, a verbal argument in a road next to the practice football field led to a juvenile male shooting a gun, according to the Scott Police Department. The juvenile told Scott Police officers he believed the person he fired at had pointed a gun at him during the argument.

Two handguns and multiple shell casings were found at the scene, Scott Police said.

No injuries are reported but two witnesses and three cars were hit by stray projectiles, Scott Police said.

The male juvenile was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention center on one count of possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone, one count of illegal discharge of a firearm and three counts of aggravated damage to property.

Scott Police says neither gun nor the juvenile that was arrested were in the stadium before, during or after the game. The juvenile arrested is not a student from Acadiana or Carencro but does attend a high school in another parish.

