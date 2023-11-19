NOV. 18 ELECTION: Constitutional Amendments

Results are complete but unofficial.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Two of four state amendments passed in Saturday’s general election.

Constitutional Amendment No. 1: Provides relative to timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and related matters.

Louisianians voted yes to allow lawmakers to try to override a governor’s bill rejections without calling a separate veto session if they are already in a legislative session and add further details about the deadlines for a governor to veto bills.

The amendment read as follows: Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session? (Effective January 8, 2024)(Amends Article III, Section 18)

Constitutional Amendment No. 2: Repeals certain funds in the state treasury.

Louisianians voted yes to remove six inactive funds with zero or near-zero balances from the Louisiana Constitution.

The amendment read as follows: Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund? (Repeals Article VII, Sections 4(D)(4)(b), 10.4, 10.10, and 10.12(B) and (C) and Article IX, Sections 9 and 10)

Constitutional Amendment No. 3: Provides for an ad valorem tax exemption for certain first responders.

Louisianians voted yes allow a parish governing authority to give an extra property tax exemption to police, firefighters and certain other first responders who own homes and live in the parish.

The amendment read as follows: Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(O))

Constitutional Amendment No. 4: Provides relative to the use of monies in the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund.

Louisianians voted no to this amendment. A vote against will maintain broad rules for emergency use of a seven-year-old state trust fund that collects dollars from corporate tax collections and gas production in Louisiana.

The amendment read as follows: Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote? (Amends Article VII, Section 10.15(E)(1) and (F); Adds Article VII, Section 10.15(G))

