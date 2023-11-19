50/50 Thursdays
New Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Treasurer in Louisiana

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Associated Press is calling the top three statewide races in Louisiana.

They report Nancy Landry defeated “Gwen” Collins-Greenup in Saturday’s general election to become the new Secretary of State of Louisiana.

Collins-Greenup and Landry were in a runoff after neither garnered 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary. Collins-Greenup received 19 percent of the ballot (196,534 votes) on Oct. 14, while Landry received 19 percent (197,514 votes).

Landry is filling the seat of Kyle Ardoin.

Secretary of State-elect
Secretary of State-elect(KPLC)

Click HERE for more election results.

Liz Murrill defeated Lindsey Cheek in Saturday’s general election to become the new Attorney General of Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.

Cheek and Murill were in a runoff after neither garnered 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary. Cheek received 23 percent of the ballot (239,652 votes) on Oct. 14, while Murill received 45 percent (463,103 votes).

Murrill is filling the seat of governor-elect Jeff Landry.

Attorney General - Elect
Attorney General - Elect(KPLC)

Click HERE for more election results.

John Fleming defeated Dustin Granger in Saturday’s general election to become the new Treasurer of Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.

Fleming and Granger were in a runoff after neither garnered 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary. Fleming received 44 percent of the ballot (442,668 votes) on Oct. 14, while Granger received 32 percent (321,423 votes).

Fleming is filling the seat of John M. Schroder.

Treasurer- elect
Treasurer- elect(KPLC)

Click HERE for more election results.

