Mardi Gras krewes host toy drive in memory of Buddy Russ

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several Mardi Gras krewes gathered at Coolers on Ryan Street to host a toy drive in memory of Buddy “Russ” Conrad.

The toys will be donated to Brennan’s Blessings, a charity based out of Westlake whose purpose is to assist families of children battling cancer.

Toys and non-perishable foods items were collected from noon until 5 p.m. at Coolers Ice House.

“Well we are giving back to the community, we are giving back to the kids. We want to show that Mardi Gras, we are not just all about floats and throwing beads, we are here to support and give back to the community and show our love to each and every person in our area,” Krewe de Bien Faire representative Crys Acuff said.

Mardi Gras krewes and queens from around Southwest Louisiana were readily available to take donations and door prizes were even prepared for people who donated.

Krewe de Bien Faire told 7NEWS they are elated to be able to take some stress off of families during this holiday season.

