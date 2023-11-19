JEFF DAVIS: Nov. 18 election results

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Kyle Miers defeated Ivy Woods in Saturday’s general election to be the new Jeff Davis Sheriff.

Miers received 55.46 percent of the ballot (3,980 votes) to Woods’ 44.54 percent (3,196 votes).

Woods and Miers were in a runoff after neither garnered the 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary. Woods received 42 percent of the ballot (3,447 votes) on Oct. 14, while Miers received 33 percent (2,708 votes).

Woods, who was born and raised in Jeff Davis Parish has served as sheriff since 2012 and began his career with law enforcement over two decades ago as a Louisiana State Trooper. He won numerous awards for his achievements, including “Senior Trooper of the Year” for Region II in 2004 and “Trooper of the Year” in 2006.

We caught up with Woods shortly after the results came in:

Kyle Miers (R) works at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he’s served on the dive team, SWAT team, and as a first-line supervisor in felony crime investigations.

Police Juror - District 2

In the race for Police Juror District 2, Chad Woods defeated Susette Mouton with 54.55% of the vote (348 votes to 290).

Roundup of tax renewals

Parishwide Proposition 1/2% Sales Tax (Tax Renewal): Passed with 51.95% of the vote (3,608 votes to 3,337).

Fire Protection District No. 5 Proposition (Millage Renewal): Passed with 62.62% of the vote (191 votes to 114).

