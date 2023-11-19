First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms likely Monday, some could be strong to severe

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beautiful weather for the rest of our Sunday, storms are likely for Monday and some could be strong to severe.

Clouds will increase overnight with southerly winds bringing the humidity levels up as well. This will ultimately allow showers and storms to form west of our area early Monday. Showers will become scattered through the morning and then a broken line of thunderstorms will likely move through Southwest Louisiana Monday afternoon into the evening hours.

There is a low risk of storms becoming strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat. Conditions could become more favorable for an isolated tornado especially north and northeast of our area. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts including our KPLC First Alert Forecast, download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps

Partly cloudy skies will remain in place Tuesday and Wednesday; rain looks unlikely both days. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s.

An upper level low will move over our area on Thanksgiving Day and this will likely bring a chance of showers to our area. Best chance of rain will be near the coast and offshore, with rain chances diminishing farther north.

Drier weather will remain in place for Friday through next week, with temperatures near seasonable levels. This mean highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

