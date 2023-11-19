50/50 Thursdays
Family members of man hit by car outside Cowboys want answers

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man is in the ICU after he was hit by a car outside of the Cowboys Nightclub on Common Street.

22-year-old Hayden Wayne Ardoin was crossing the street with a friend at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle, according to his family. They say the vehicle drove off shortly after.

Family members of man hit by car on Common Street want answers(Tisha Montgomery)

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to the scene. They are labeling the investigation as a hit-and-run.

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital listed Ardoin’s condition as “serious but stable”, according to LCPD. He was transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

Ardoin’s sister is looking for answers.

“We just want it posted and out there to find out who did this. Who left my brother to lay in the road?” Tisha Montgomery said.

No arrests have been made, LCPD said. The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing south on Common Street.

