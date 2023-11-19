50/50 Thursdays
Daniels 8 Touchdowns leads Tigers to victory

LSU vs. Georgia State
LSU vs. Georgia State(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU defeated the Georgia State Panthers in Death Valley on Saturday, November 18.

LSU came out with a 56-14 victory.

QB Jayden Daniels had a big night accounting for over 500 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns.

The Tigers will stay home next week as they take on Texas A&M on Saturday, November 25.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

