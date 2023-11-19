50/50 Thursdays
Cowboys lose Battle of the Border football game and end season without a win

By Justin Margolius
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUMONT, Texas. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys fell on the road Saturday afternoon 52-27 to the Lamar Cardinals officially dropping them to (0-10) on the season for the first time in program history.

The Cowboys started out the game quickly with a touchdown drive as quarterback Kamden Sixkiller found Tyronne Hayes for a 30 yard score to put the Cowboys on the board first.

From that point on though the Cardinals would find some rhythm within their offense as they scored 28 unanswered points, three of those touchdowns coming on the ground from three different players as Lamar went into the locker-room up 28-7 over the Cowboys at the end of the first half.

Coming back onto the field for the second half McNeese once again put together a quick scoring drive as Sixkiller found an open Jihad Marks from 14 yards out to pull the game within two possessions.

Lamar like in the first half would then come with an avalanche of scoring as quarterback Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to put the Cardinals up 42-14.

McNeese would add a couple more scores to finish the game, but it was too little too late as Lamar pulled away winning the game by 25 points.

McNeese now heads into an offseason and after two full seasons at the helm, head coach of the Cowboys Gary Goff is now (4-17) overall and will look to improve this roster as they get set for the 2024-25 season.

