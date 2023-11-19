CAMERON PARISH: Nov. 18 election results

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - One of the races for police jury in Cameron Parish ended in a tie Saturday.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Mark Daigle and Earnestine “Tina” Horn each received 178 votes in the race for District 4 police juror.

The Secretary of State said there will be an automatic recount of the votes next week.

Louisiana law states the following in the case of a tie:

“If, as a result of a tie vote in a general election, the number of candidates who would be elected to an office exceeds the number of persons to be elected to the office, the candidates who received the same number of votes for that office in the general election are not elected. The election for officers thus not elected shall be returned to the people on the third Saturday after the date on which the results in the election at which the tie vote occurred were promulgated.”

The new police juror will succeed Scott Trahan, who did not make the runoff. Trahan received 26% of the ballot (117 votes) in the primary, while Daigle and Horn each received 37%.

Police Juror District 4

Danny Myers and Johnny Watson were elected to District 4. Two jurors were elected in the race.

Danny Myers (R) - 30% (295 votes)

Johnny Watson (R) - 30% (302 votes)

Kirk Quinn (R) - 13% (130 votes)

Wendell Wilkerson (R) - 27% (273 votes)

The four candidates were in a runoff after no one garnered enough votes to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary.

Danny Myers and Johnny Watson will succeed Thomas McDaniel (I), who is not seeking reelection.

Parishwide Prop 1

Voters passed a 2.64-mill, 10-year parish-wide tax renewal with 62 percent of the ballot (869 votes to 542). The tax is estimated to bring in $1.2 million annually to operate the courthouse and jail.

Parishwide Prop 2

Voters passed a 1.32-mill, 10-year parish-wide tax renewal by 56 percent (796 votes to 621). The tax is estimated to bring in $602,852 annually for the parish health center.

Parishwide Consolidated Garbage District 1 Prop

Voters passed a 7.86-mill, 10-year parish-wide tax renewal with 75 percent of the ballot (1,064 votes to 358). The tax is estimated to bring in $3.6 million annually for garbage collection and disposal services in District 1.

BESE District 7

(Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)

Kevin Berken (R): 53% (49,775 votes)

Erick Knezek (R): 47% (44,047 votes)

Kevin Berken won the runoff election, receiving 53 percent of the ballot (49,775 votes), and Erick Knezek received 47 percent (44,047 votes).

