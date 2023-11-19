CALCASIEU: Cutrera wins family court judgeship

Bill Cutrera elected Calcasieu Parish family court judge in Judicial District 14. (KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bill Cutrera (R) defeated Brad Guillory (R) in Saturday’s general election to win the Division C Family and Juvenile Court judgeship in Calcasieu’s 14th Judicial District Court.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Click HERE for more election results.

Cutrera received 54 percent of the ballot (5,002 votes) to Guillory’s 46 percent (4,276 votes).

Cutrera and Guillory were in a runoff after neither garnered 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary. Cutrera received 39 percent of the ballot (6,373 votes) on Oct. 14, while Guillory received 32 percent (5,354 votes).

Cutrera is filling the seat of Judge Guy Bradberry, who was elected to the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.