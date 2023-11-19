BEAUREGARD: Four police jury runoffs decided

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Four police jury seats were decided in Beauregard Parish in Saturday’s general election.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Luke Dickerson (R) def. incumbent Wayne Reeves (R) in the runoff for the Police Jury District 1 seat.

Dickerson received 65 percent of the vote (306-163).

Dickerson was five votes shy of winning the Oct. 14 election outright.

Dickerson and Reeves finished as the top two on Oct. 14. Dickerson received 49 percent of the vote (312), while Reeves received 34 percent (213).

Luke Dickerson elected Beauregard Parish Police Juror District 1. (KPLC)

Eddie Ware retained the District B police jury seat, with a win over challenger Teddy Welch. Ware received 53 percent of the vote (251-225).

In the Oct. 14 election, Ware led the four-person ballot with 43 percent of the vote (320 votes) to Welch’s 31 percent (232).

Eddie Ware elected Beauregard Parish Police Juror District 3B. (KPLC)

In the race to fill the District 3C policy jury seat of incumbent Chuck Montgomery, Beth Whittington Montgomery (R) def. James Boswell (R) to take the seat. Whittington Montgomery received 59 percent of the vote (328-224).

Chuck Montgomery did not run.

In the Oct. 14 election, Beth Whittington Montgomery received 48 percent of the vote (420 votes) to Boswell’s 33 percent (290 votes).

Beth Whittington Montgomery elected Beauregard Parish Police Juror District 3C. (KPLC)

Doug Hillebrandt (R) unseated incumbent Ronnie Jackson (R) in the race of the police jury District 4B seat. Hillebrandt received 62 percent of the vote (336-208).

Jackson narrowly led the Oct. 14 primary, with 41 percent of the ballot (342 votes), while Hillebrandt finished second in the three-man field with 39 percent (322 votes).

Doug Hillebrandt elected Beauregard Parish Police Juror District 4B. (KPLC)

