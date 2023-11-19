ALLEN PARISH: Nov. 18 election results

Jakob Evans
Nov. 18, 2023
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Joe Perkins (I) defeated Robert Neil Cole (R) in Saturday’s general election to win the District 4 seat in the Allen Parish Police Jury.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Perkins received 52 percent of the ballot (226 votes) to Cole’s 48 percent (207 votes).

Perkins and Cole were in a runoff after neither garnered 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the Oct. 14 primary. Perkins received 41 percent of the ballot (257 votes) on Oct. 14, while Cole received 34 percent (211 votes).

Perkins is filling the seat of Creig Vizena.

BESE District 4 covers Allen and Vernon parishes.

Stacey Melerine won the runoff election and will replace her husband Michael Melerine, who ran for state representative in the Shreveport area and won after serving one term on the board.

To reach the runoff, Stacey Melerine received 47 percent of the ballot (55,297 votes), and Emma Shepard received 30 percent (35,850 votes).

Melerine is an attorney from the Shreveport area.

Shepard is a retired teacher from the Shreveport area.

BESE District 4

(Allen, Vernon)

  • Stacey Melerine (R): 62% (56,660 votes)
  • Emma Shepard (D): 38% (34,356 votes)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

