Troopers to actively patrol roads during Thanksgiving holiday travel period

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers plan to actively patrol Louisiana’s highways and interstates during the Thanksgiving travel period, searching for aggressive and impaired drivers.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for any seatbelt violations and other potential problems on the road.

Louisiana law requires everyone in a vehicle to wear a seatbelt along with proper child safety seats or booster seats for young people. Children who have outgrown a booster seat but are younger than age 13 must be wearing a seatbelt in the back seat.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, most deadly crashes in the state involve someone not wearing a seatbelt.

More than 49 million people are expected to drive 50 or more miles from home during the 2023 Thanksgiving travel period.

Drivers in Louisiana can dial 511 for the latest information about closures and construction on the state’s roads.

