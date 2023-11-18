TDL REGIONALS: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nine local teams are still alive as we head into the regional round of the Louisiana high school football playoffs.

After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights on 7 News Nightcast.

Regional playoff pairings

Division II (Non-select)

  • No. 17 DeRidder at No. 1 North DeSoto
  • No. 9 Plaquemine at No. 8 Iowa
  • No. 10 Jennings at No. 26 St. Martinville
  • No. 15 Iota at No. 2 Cecilia

Division IV (Non-select)

  • No. 9 White Castle at No. 8 Welsh
  • No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 3 Oak Grove
  • No. 10 Oakdale at No. 7 Homer

Division II (Select)

  • No. 11 McDonogh # 35 at No. 6 St. Louis

Division III (Select)

  • No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 5 Catholic-New Iberia

Southwest Louisiana was busy on Wednesday for National Signing Day as athletes from around the country signed their National Letters of Intent making their college decisions official, and at South Beauregard it was no different as they had three baseball players put pen to paper.