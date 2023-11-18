TDL REGIONALS: Scores and highlights
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nine local teams are still alive as we head into the regional round of the Louisiana high school football playoffs.
Regional playoff pairings
Division II (Non-select)
- No. 17 DeRidder at No. 1 North DeSoto
- No. 9 Plaquemine at No. 8 Iowa
- No. 10 Jennings at No. 26 St. Martinville
- No. 15 Iota at No. 2 Cecilia
Division IV (Non-select)
- No. 9 White Castle at No. 8 Welsh
- No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 3 Oak Grove
- No. 10 Oakdale at No. 7 Homer
Division II (Select)
- No. 11 McDonogh # 35 at No. 6 St. Louis
Division III (Select)
- No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 5 Catholic-New Iberia
