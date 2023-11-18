TDL REGIONALS: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nine local teams are still alive as we head into the regional round of the Louisiana high school football playoffs.

After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights on 7 News Nightcast.

Regional playoff pairings

Division II (Non-select)

No. 17 DeRidder at No. 1 North DeSoto

No. 9 Plaquemine at No. 8 Iowa

No. 10 Jennings at No. 26 St. Martinville

No. 15 Iota at No. 2 Cecilia

Division IV (Non-select)

No. 9 White Castle at No. 8 Welsh

No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 3 Oak Grove

No. 10 Oakdale at No. 7 Homer

Division II (Select)

No. 11 McDonogh # 35 at No. 6 St. Louis

Division III (Select)

No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 5 Catholic-New Iberia

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.