SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2023.
Jacqueline Marie Aron, 35, Westlake: Attempted simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; two counts of criminal trespass; contempt of court.
Robert Hugh Lormand, 47, Hemphill, Tx.: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband; possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of contempt of court.
Jessica Leigh Moores, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Tyler David Hammond, 28, Ponchatoula: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer.
Aubrey Denton, 70, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Sonya J. Dicks, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
