SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2023.

Jacqueline Marie Aron, 35, Westlake: Attempted simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; two counts of criminal trespass; contempt of court.

Robert Hugh Lormand, 47, Hemphill, Tx.: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband; possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of contempt of court.

Jessica Leigh Moores, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Tyler David Hammond, 28, Ponchatoula: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer.

Aubrey Denton, 70, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Sonya J. Dicks, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

