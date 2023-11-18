Sulphur Rodeo Club events continue through the weekend

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Rodeo Club is holding its junior high and high school rodeo this weekend.

The junior high rodeo kicked off Friday evening and will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday. The high school rodeo will start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“The community gets behind it a lot, really get a lot of spectators out in Sulphur. I think the club’s been going for 75 years, so a lot of people know about it, come out, enjoy the show,” Sulphur Rodeo Club President Jason Gunter said.

Admission is $10 per performance or $15 for a weekend pass. Children 10 and under get in free.

More information is available on the West Cal Arena & Event Center’s Facebook page.

