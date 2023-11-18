50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur Rodeo Club events continue through the weekend

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Rodeo Club is holding its junior high and high school rodeo this weekend.

The junior high rodeo kicked off Friday evening and will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday. The high school rodeo will start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“The community gets behind it a lot, really get a lot of spectators out in Sulphur. I think the club’s been going for 75 years, so a lot of people know about it, come out, enjoy the show,” Sulphur Rodeo Club President Jason Gunter said.

Admission is $10 per performance or $15 for a weekend pass. Children 10 and under get in free.

More information is available on the West Cal Arena & Event Center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

James Babin's home has been funded through a Restore Louisiana grant. Early on he was critical...
Restore Louisiana recipient ‘appreciates’ program but complains of shoddy work
Restore Louisiana homeowner journey follow-up
Restore Louisiana recipient ‘appreciates’ program but complains of shoddy work
Sulphur Rodeo Club events continue through the weekend
Sulphur Rodeo continues through the weekend
Residents voice there concerns about the amount of speeding tickets being issued in Fenton.
Residents react to Fenton tickets