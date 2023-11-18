Sports Persons of the Week - College Signees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - National Signing Day is a big deal when it comes to the world of college athletics as athletes from throughout the nation make their college decisions official by signing their National Letter of Intent, and in Southwest Louisiana, it’s no different. There are a total of 21 athletes from 7 different schools who have signed to play at the college level over the past two weeks.

Student-Athletes signing:

Barbe Landon Victorian, LSU, baseball Kasen Bellard, The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, baseball Owen Galt, The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, baseball

Sam Houston Hailey Mire, Louisiana Christian University, softball Lorena Williams, LSU Eunice, softball Griffin Hebert, The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, baseball Dylan Bell, LSU Eunice, baseball Nik Toupes, Southeastern Louisiana, baseball Tyson Roach, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, wrestling

Sulphur Bryce Fontenot, McNeese, baseball Brody Harlow, Centenary College, baseball Myah Talbert, Louisana Christian University, softball Gracie Higginbotham, LSU Eunice, softball Payton Prince, LSU Eunice, softball

St. Louis Kennedy Leggett, Coastal Alabama, baseball KeMonni Pullard, LSU Eunice, baseball

South Beauregard Jace Duhon, The University of Louisiana at Monroe, baseball Bryce Deason, Hill College, baseball Cole Eaves, Southeast Arkansas, baseball

Anacoco Bailey Davis, McNeese, softball

Rosepine Addison Fruge, East Texas Baptist, basketball



Barbe Buccaneers

“That’s a dream come true, I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid so, this is an honor. I remember all of the hard work I put in, and all of the people that helped me out, so finally getting here is an honor,” said Victorian.

“It means a lot, but it’s not the end of the road, it’s just the first step, I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m blessed, I’m grateful,” said Bellard on what it means to sign.

“It feels great, I’m so excited to get to Lafayette and be a Ragin’ Cajun,” said Galt.

Sulphur Golden Tors

“I feel like I’ve worked pretty much my whole life for this and I feel like it has just been a dream ever since I was a little kid so it just feels very rewarding and just very exciting, Louisiana Christian signee Myah Talbert said.

“I think it is one of the best feelings in the world because its something you have worked for your entire life it is something you dreamed about since you were little so I think its the best feeling in the world, LSU Eunice signee Gracie Higginbotham said.

“It felt really good to have friends and family here and have the support system behind me and bring me further in college, LSU Eunice signee Payton Prince said.

“It felt great, it’s been a long journey obviously, so it felt good to finally sign those papers and make it official,” said Harlow on what it felt like to make his decision official.

“It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders, I don’t really have to worry about it anymore, I can just go out there and play,” said Fontenot.

St. Louis Catholic Saints

“It’s a blessing, it’s a dream, really a dream come true, I’ve been dreaming about this day and it’s finally here, I’m happy to be here with my family, everybody, family and friends, and it’s just a great moment,” LSU signee KeMonni Pullard said.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a child and like they always say I give all my thanks and glory to god and I’m just thankful for this opportunity to go accomplish my childhood dreams and go play college baseball,” Coastal Alabama signee Kennedy Leggett said.

Sam Houston Broncos

“Excitement, it feels great to finally get to move on and play at the next level and hopefully make my dream of playing in the MLB,” UL - Lafayette baseball signee Griffin Hebert said.

“It feels great, the past four years of high school I’ve been working for it I feel blessed god giving me a chance to play at the next level and giving me another day to play,” LSU Eunice baseball signee Dylan Bell said.

I just feel accomplished, all the days on the field throwing by myself and I feel like I earned it, it feels good to know that the people here have my back and they’ve been here through all of it,” Southeastern baseball signee Nik Toups said.

“It was kind of just sense a peace after that because you know you finally made it to somewhere you’ve been dreaming of since you were little,” LCU softball signee Hailey Mire said.

“It was exciting and I felt a rush of adrenaline signing it and I was just happy overall,” LSU-Alexandria softball signee Lorena Williams said.

“It’s like a dream come true you know I worked for it since I was five years old, the first grade it was a big thing to do,” Arkansas Little Rock wrestling signee Tyson Roach said.

South Beauregard Knights

“It’s definitely a lot off my plate, I’ve been wanting to play at the next level ever since I started to play this game so it’s a really cool thing I’m glad I got to do it with a group of guys that I like,” Hill College signee, Bryce Deason said.

“It feels really good I’ve always wanted to play next-level baseball and ULM definitely fits me really well I love the coaching staff and everybody up there,” UL-Monroe signee Jace Duhon said.

I feel like it’s a pretty good accomplishment I’m glad I’m getting the opportunity and I’m just ready to get over there,” Southeast Arkansas signee Cole Eaves said.

Additionally, numerous athletes are fortunate enough to continue on to their next journey alongside their current teammates, who will also be going to the same school.

When asked what their goals were heading into their final seasons at their respective high schools almost all of them answered that they wanted to enjoy their final ride and hopefully win a state championship.

