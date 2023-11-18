Restore Louisiana recipient ‘appreciates’ program but complains of shoddy work

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In July, a Lake Charles man complained much of the work in his hurricane-damaged home was shoddy and did not meet code. Now, four months later, he admits his house looks much better than when the project started, but he said a final walkthrough still showed problems.

James Babin said the house passed inspection by the City of Lake Charles, but he doesn’t see how, especially when looking at the electrical work.

“It’s power lines like a 210 a 220 a 110, all those are crossing over my main gas line in the attic over the air condition ducts, air condition unit. Instead of being in a streamline in order he just crisscrossed all over the place,” he said.

Babin also said work to secure the walls of the home was not done properly. He said nails that should have been driven from the outside were driven from the inside so the contractor wouldn’t have to remove and replace insulation.

Babin thinks that may mean the building is not up to code. He said they are going to keep working on the house even though he has moved in.

“I appreciate what they’re doing because they didn’t have to help me. And I appreciate them helping me,” he said.

Babin said Restore’s prime contractor is working with him to remedy any problems. He suggested others in the program keep an eye on subcontractors whose work may be low quality.

He said other problems include plumbing issues and leakage so new drywall had to be removed in one spot. He also said furniture moved from storage was damaged, broken, missing or stolen.

“I have 65-inch screen TVs. They are cracked when they brought back to me, none of them was wrapped, not a blanket or anything,” said Babin.

Restore Louisiana officials said they are not allowed to discuss individual cases.

“The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program conducts a final inspection of all completed homes in accordance with program standards. Furthermore, an independent Quality Control team reviews and validates the inspection of structure and it must successfully pass before the project is considered completed,” a spokesperson said.

“The structure must also be inspected by the City of Lake Charles per local building codes, and the final inspection must be successful with both building and electrical permits on the home closed before the homeowner can move back in. If there are outstanding issues, the applicant can file a warranty claim with the Solution 1 contractor for issues that were covered in the Solution 1 scope of work completed by the contractor,” the spokesperson said.

“Our contractors must follow all local building codes and higher standards (fortified) and then pass local official inspections. This house has passed all city inspections including electrical,” he continued. “Also note, Restore is not responsible for moving any of the applicant’s personal belongings. The Program only provides an allowance for moving and storage of these items during construction and the moving vendor is reimbursed for this cost.”

For more on the Restore program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.