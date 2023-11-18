First Alert Forecast: A cool start for Sunday, rain coming in early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A little more sunshine has been back in our skies, at that will continue through Sunday as well.

Thanks to a weak cold front that came through the area Saturday, Sunday morning will be starting off a little chilly, down into the upper 40′s for some, but a mix of sun and clouds will help temperatures to comfortably warm into the 70′s again by the afternoon while a little humidity starts to return. Overall, it looks like it will stay nice for any outdoor plans.

A very weak shortwave is expected to move over the region late Sunday that could cause some very isolated showers overnight into Monday but rain chances will remain mostly negligible, especially compared to the next front on the way.

Mixed clouds and sunshine will keep temperatures comfortable (KPLC)

As we head into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This will likely bring us another round of showers, and some reinforcement to colder temperatures.

Another cold front will bring a fresh chance of showers and potentially strong weather to the area late Monday. (KPLC)

Models maintain that we will see a low chance of some stronger storms on Monday, with the primary concerns being stronger winds and the possibility of a spin up tornado, although those look to be more likely further off to the northeast for now. Rain may also persist into our Tuesday as well, depending on the timing of the front.

Current outlooks are keeping the index for severe weather low for Monday (KPLC)

Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday. Although it is worth noting that models have been flip-flopping on whether or not clouds and even rain may linger well into next week; this is due to the models showing a similar setup we saw this week occurring again next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.