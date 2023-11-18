Christmas-themed marketplace going on all weekend in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Junior League of Lake Charles is holding “Mistletoe and Moss”.

It’s an annual Christmas Marketplace, with over 90 vendors, selling everything from clothes to soaps.

The Christmas-themed market will be going on all weekend with a Santa’s workshop Saturday and Sunday. Kids can take pictures with Santa and make crafts.

“We are so excited to have members of the community come into the Civic Center and do some Christmas shopping. We are just exploding with Christmas spirit here,” director Stuart Youngblood said.

All funds raised this weekend will go back into the community through several projects of the Junior League of Lake Charles.

General admission to Mistletoe and Moss is 15 dollars at the door and free for children eight and under.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.