DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Benoit Ford car dealership engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

The Rosepine Fire Department is on the scene and says there will be periods of heavy smoke covering U.S. 171. After hours of working to extinguish, the fire still continues to burn.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

