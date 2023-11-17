Woody Hamilton seeking clemency after 1997 murders of wife and sheriff’s deputy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Decades have passed since the killings of a Moss Bluff woman and a Calcasieu sheriff’s deputy in a horrific episode of domestic violence.

The man convicted of the murders is trying to get his sentence reduced. But family members plan to fight it.

October first, 1997, Woody Hamilton shot and killed his wife, Rhonda Landry and Calcasieu sheriff’s deputy Billy Wayne McIntosh.

Hamilton was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and has served 25 years. Now, he is asking for clemency.

Landry’s brother Richard opposes any break for Hamilton.

“He murdered my sister, he killed an officer, he shot an officer. He got two 99s and he’s wanting to try to get out. No. I’m sorry,” he said.

Landry remembers getting the phone call that his sister was dead.

“I started screaming. I had the phone in my hand. And could hear the plastic cracking. My wife said she could hear the plastic breaking I was so pissed,” he said.

And that anger still exists. Landry says he and his sister were close. He says he’s carried a photo of Rhonda in his wallet since the day he got the call. He admits it seems like yesterday.

Family members of both victims oppose any reduction in his sentence.

We spoke with Deputy McIntosh’s widow. She said while some say that “time heals all” that’s not the case for their family. She says they will do all they can to fight Hamilton’s request. A spokesperson for the Calcasieu D.A.’s office says they are opposing it in the strongest terms and plan to be there if there’s a hearing.

Here are more details from the case.

