Woman accused of stealing more than $23K from school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa woman is accused of stealing more than $23,000 from a local school.

School officials told detectives they began receiving calls from vendors stating they had not received payments for services provided, said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes division first began investigating in July 2022.

An audit found a school employee, Anna B. Theriot, 37, Iowa, had stolen over $23,000 by making unauthorized transactions, cash disbursements, and forging checks, Vincent said.

A warrant was issued for Theriot’s arrest on Nov. 14, 2023, and on Nov. 16, she was arrested. Theriot turned herself in and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of forgery; and one count of theft from $5,000 to $25,000; She was released on a $80,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Det. John Melton is the lead investigator on this case.

