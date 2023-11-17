Village of Elizabeth issues curfew for Homecoming week

ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) - The Village of Elizabeth has announced that it will be issuing a village-wide curfew for Homecoming week effective Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.

The Elizabeth Police Department says they have seen a significant increase in juvenile victimization during this time in recent years. They say while parents have the primary responsibility to provide for the safety and well-being of juveniles, the Village will be issuing a curfew in order to help prevent juvenile crime.

Beginning on Nov. 27 the curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to a.m. During this time no person will be allowed to enter or remain in the public right-of-way, public parks, or at any other public place within Village limits.

It will not apply to law enforcement personnel, emergency personnel, or any other government personnel carrying out official duties.

The curfew will expire at 5 a.m. on Dec. 3. The village says it will be enforced by the Elizabeth Police Department and the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Doug Hebert, though, said he had not heard of the curfew, nor has anyone from Elizabeth reached out to him about it. He says deputies wouldn’t be able to enforce something they weren’t aware of.

Violating the curfew will be a misdemeanor with a fine of $100 and/or imprisonment of 10 days.

KPLC has reached out to Elizabeth officials for more information.

The Village of Elizabeth has imposed a village-wide homecoming week curfew for residents. The curfew applies from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. (Village of Elizabeth)

