Texas man arrested for human trafficking out of Calcasieu casino

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Houston man is in a Calcasieu Parish jail after his arrest on Nov. 16 for his alleged involvement in human trafficking.

According to Derek Senegal, spokesman for the Louisiana State Police, their Gaming Enforcement Division began an investigation into Jarvis Renfro, 40, of Houston, earlier this month after he was found to have recruited multiple females for prostitution. Detectives said they discovered Renfro and the female victims were staying at a local casino.

On Thursday Renfro was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center after an interview regarding his involvement in human trafficking. In addition to this charge, he also faces allegations of promoting and inciting prostitution and soliciting for prostitutes.

His bond was set at $575,000.

“The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link,” troopers say.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

