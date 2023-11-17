50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2023.

Dominick James Mott, 23, Sulphur: Speeding; proper equipment required on vehicles; improper class of license; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Sean Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Obscenity; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Lacy Marie Brown, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Richard Damon Barnes, 47, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Danielle Monique May, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Anna Broussard Theriot, 37, Iowa: Theft under $25,000; forgery.

Gejuan Shaquille Pete, 30, Church Point: Contempt of court; burglary (2 charges).

Jarvis Devon Renfro, 40, Katy, TX: Attempted human trafficking; attempted solicitation of prostitutes; attempted inciting of prostitution; attempted promotion of prostitution.

Emily Faith Aymond, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Nickalous Edwin Claude Thibodeaux, 25, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Cory Blake Paulin, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Julie Nichole Richard, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

Jacorius Lamar Butler, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; speeding; driver must be licensed; contempt of court.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Entergy provides tips to lower your bill as the weather changes
Entergy provides tips to lower your bill as the weather changes
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend, another cold front arrives next week
Entergy provides tips to lower your bill as the weather changes
Entergy provides tips to lower your bill as the weather changes
All-terrain wheelchairs allow more state park visitors to enjoy nature trails
All-terrain wheelchairs allow more state park visitors to enjoy nature trails