SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2023.

Dominick James Mott, 23, Sulphur: Speeding; proper equipment required on vehicles; improper class of license; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Sean Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Obscenity; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Lacy Marie Brown, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Richard Damon Barnes, 47, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Danielle Monique May, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Anna Broussard Theriot, 37, Iowa: Theft under $25,000; forgery.

Gejuan Shaquille Pete, 30, Church Point: Contempt of court; burglary (2 charges).

Jarvis Devon Renfro, 40, Katy, TX: Attempted human trafficking; attempted solicitation of prostitutes; attempted inciting of prostitution; attempted promotion of prostitution.

Emily Faith Aymond, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Nickalous Edwin Claude Thibodeaux, 25, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Cory Blake Paulin, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Julie Nichole Richard, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

Jacorius Lamar Butler, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; speeding; driver must be licensed; contempt of court.

