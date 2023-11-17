Surplus government items up for auction at Burton Coliseum

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Surplus items from local government agencies will be up for auction this weekend at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

The annual Cal-Cam Miscellaneous Surplus Auction by Pedersen & Pedersen takes place tomorrow, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

Items that will be up for auction include generators, vehicles, lawn equipment, office furniture, and computers.

Items can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Nov. 17.

