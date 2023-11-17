SOWELA digital arts students place at Houston conference

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seven SOWELA digital arts and communication students competed at the American Advertising Federation Houston Student Conference earlier this month, and five students took home awards.

SOWELA Digital Arts and Communication students that attended the AAF Houston competition are pictured from left: Chance DeCuir, Cameryn Schexnider, Sophie Candler, Braylon Jack, Kourtlen Thomas, Madeleine Guillory, and Severina Estes. (SOWELA)

SOWELA students Chance DeCuir and Cameryn Schexnider claimed first place, Severina Estes earned second place, and Braylon Jack and Kourtlen Thomas won third place.

Students were able to showcase their graphic design skills in the “Real World, Real Work” competition. Diverse student teams of eight to nine members from over 20 Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas universities collaborated on a creative solution for two distinct products. In addition, students crafted a comprehensive marketing and media plan to deliver a presentation.

The teams were given a time constraint of eight hours to complete the project. Teams consist of an Art Director/Graphic Designer, Copywriter, Account Services, Marketing Strategist, Media Planner, and New Media Strategist, with each SOWELA student assuming the pivotal role of Art Director/Graphic Designer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.