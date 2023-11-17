Second recall petition filed to recall Elton mayor

A recall petition has been filed against Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine.

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - A second petition to recall Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine has been received by the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters.

Vice Chairman of the petition Marilynn Granger tells 7 News says she believes the effort gained enough support to successfully lead to a recall election.

Granger says 252 people signed the second petition which needed 245 signatures. Organizers are aware that one person passed away since signing, and their signature will not be counted.

This petition, like another filed in May, listed “election irregularities and election fraud” as the reason for the recall.

The first petition to oust Mayor Lemoine failed after Registrar Joann Blair deemed most of the signatures invalid because they were not witnessed. Granger says that will not be an issue this time.

If the registrar validates more than 245 signatures on the petition, an election to recall the mayor will be called.

The petition follows a KPLC investigation into possible voter fraud in Elton.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.