50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Second recall petition filed to recall Elton mayor

Voting irregularities reported in Elton
By Jillian Corder
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A recall petition has been filed against Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine.
A recall petition has been filed against Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine.

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - A second petition to recall Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine has been received by the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters.

Vice Chairman of the petition Marilynn Granger tells 7 News says she believes the effort gained enough support to successfully lead to a recall election.

Granger says 252 people signed the second petition which needed 245 signatures. Organizers are aware that one person passed away since signing, and their signature will not be counted.

This petition, like another filed in May, listed “election irregularities and election fraud” as the reason for the recall.

The first petition to oust Mayor Lemoine failed after Registrar Joann Blair deemed most of the signatures invalid because they were not witnessed. Granger says that will not be an issue this time.

If the registrar validates more than 245 signatures on the petition, an election to recall the mayor will be called.

The petition follows a KPLC investigation into possible voter fraud in Elton.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Village of Elizabeth issues curfew for Homecoming week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend, another cold front arrives next week
SOWELA digital arts students place at Houston conference
SOWELA digital arts students place at Houston conference
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf