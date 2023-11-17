50/50 Thursdays
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms in the Caribbean, set to head northeast away from SWLA

By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re nearing the end of the 2023 hurricane season, and one of the last acts is a broad area of low-pressure that has formed in the Caribbean. This disturbance has been dubbed as Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 by the National Hurricane Center.

PTC 22
PTC 22(KPLC)

PTC 22 is located about a couple hundred miles south of Jamaica. It currently does not meet the criteria to be named, but it may obtain those characteristics and become a named system before it interacts with Jamaica and Cuba by the weekend. Afterwards, it will continue northeast into the Atlantic. Of course, this means it poses no threat to SWLA.

PTC 22
PTC 22(KPLC)

