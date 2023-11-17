Oakdale man found guilty of animal abuse

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale resident has been found guilty of animal abuse at a trial held last month.

Earlier this year, Gregory Strother was charged with five counts of cruelty to animals by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found several horses and a donkey to be in various stages of neglect at a property in Oakdale.

Before and after photos of the animals after being taken in by Hayden's Hoofbeat Haven
(Hayden's Hoofbeat Haven)

According to Hayden’s Hoofbeats Haven, a nonprofit humane organization that takes in and cares for animals, Strother was given guidelines for improving the animals’ living conditions, but a subsequent visit revealed Strother had not made any improvements. The follow-up visit resulted in the one of the horses needing to be euthanized and the remaining animals being seized.

On Oct. 23, 2023, the 33rd District Court found Strother guilty on all counts. He is sentenced to the following:

  • Six months in jail suspended on each count, to be run consecutively (suspended)
  • Six months supervised probation for each count, to be run consecutively, with a $50 monthly supervisory fee
  • Fined $250 on four counts
  • $500 on one count for the deceased horse
  • $240 in court costs
  • $17,915.32 in restitution for boarding, farrier, and upkeep fees
  • Prohibited from owning livestock

