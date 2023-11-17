50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

North Perkins Ferry Road to be closed

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A portion of North Perkins Ferry Road, between Joe Miller Road and Gillis Cut-Off, will be closed Nov. 20-22 for a cross pipe replacement.

North Perkins Ferry will be completely closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. on Nov. 20 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

SOWELA digital arts students place at Houston conference
SOWELA digital arts students place at Houston conference
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
Surplus government items up for auction at Burton Coliseum
Surplus government items up for auction at Burton Coliseum
Surplus government items up for auction at Burton Coliseum
Surplus government items up for auction at Burton Coliseum