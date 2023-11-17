North Perkins Ferry Road to be closed

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A portion of North Perkins Ferry Road, between Joe Miller Road and Gillis Cut-Off, will be closed Nov. 20-22 for a cross pipe replacement.

North Perkins Ferry will be completely closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. on Nov. 20 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

