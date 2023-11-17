McNeese Cowboys Prepare for Four Game Road Trip

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys sit at (4-0) but now have one of their toughest stretches of the season as they are set to travel out to Western Carolina to take on the Catamounts, then they will head over to Ruston, Louisiana to take on both Texas State and Louisiana Tech in a MTE, and then finally will finish up the stretch at UAB.

With such a long stretch of road games, Head Coach of the Cowboys Will Wade made it clear that he will be able to learn a lot more about the improvements his group needs to make as they get ramped up for conference play in January.

“You probably wouldn’t plan on having four straight games away from home if you had total control but if you look at it after that we have four straight games at home so you know it all balances out,” said Coach Wade. “This is certainly going to be a very challenging part of our schedule and I think that’s something that we’ve got to rise to the occasion with and if you look at our league schedule, we have our league schedules front-loaded on the road, but if we want to be good in our league, we’re going to have to win some road games early on because you can’t put yourself behind the 8-ball if you want to be in the league race so look, we’ll play these games here, we’ll see where we are, we’ll reassess, and we’ll figure out what we need to do.”

One thing that the Cowboys want to focus on getting better at through this stretch of games is their full-court switching man-to-man defense, and Wade believes that quality opponents will help them improve on the little details that they need to improve on.

“Rebounding in general needs to improve, we’re not as good of a rebounding team as we need to be, we certainly have to get better at guarding the ball, we can’t give angles on the ball if we give these guards at Western Carolina angles on Saturday, it’s going to be lights out and quick so you know, we have to have better foot angles on that, we’ve got to be able to rebound down, we’ve got to be able to have crackdowns on the weak side, we have to be more physical with our rebounding and so we’ve got a lot of work to do in those two areas,” said Wade. “We have some other areas we have to get better at, but those two areas defensively specifically you that you highlighted we need, we need to certainly improve it.”

The Cowboys road trip begins this Saturday as they will tip off against Western Carolina at 3:00.

